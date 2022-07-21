COVID-infected pupil dies of severe organ inflammation in Thailand

An unvaccinated six-year-old child died after COVID-19 infection caused inflammation to many organs, according to the disease control chief.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said that the second grader was among a very few COVID-19-infected children who suffered serious complications including Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). The fatality rate in this group of patients was high as inflammation happened to important organs like hearts, lungs and membranes surrounding brains, he said.







Dr Opas urged parents and guardians to bring their children to a doctor immediately if the young developed abnormal symptoms including panting, fatigue, lethargy, cold bodies and unconsciousness after COVID-19 infection.

He said that vaccination could prevent MIS-C because it could reduce chances of infection and illnesses and prevent severe symptoms. He recommended vaccination for children aged five years and over.





Most infected children had mild symptoms including fever, coughing, runny noses and sore throats and recovered by themselves, Dr Opas said. (TNA)

































