Thailand’s NBTC considering use of spam blocking system among phone carriers

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is considering requiring mobile operators to install a system that allows users to block scam calls from other countries.

The working group established by the NBTC to combat phone and SMS scams suggested the idea of pushing for mobile operators to install such a system or application during its recent meeting. The working group comprises representatives from 11 agencies, including the NBTC, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, the Personal Data Protection Committee, the Bank of Thailand, the Technology Crime Suppression Division, mobile operators, and other related departments and agencies.







Prawit Leesathapornwongsa, head of the working group, stated that the proposal would be submitted to the NBTC board as an urgent agenda item next week to address the ongoing issue that is causing problems for phone users throughout the country. Once the proposal has been approved, mobile operators will have 60-90 days to complete the installation. He recommended that the installation of such a system be made a requirement for the issuance of mobile operating licenses.





Meanwhile, the working group has approved the suggestion that operators add a display showing a “+” sign for incoming calls from foreign countries. This allows people to identify the source of the call and become more vigilant in responding to these calls.



The NBTC board has recently increased penalties for mobile operators that allow individuals to register more than five SIM cards through dealers. Mobile operators will face harsher penalties, including a possible fine of up to one million baht per day for violating the regulation. (NNT)

































