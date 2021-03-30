Covid-19 outbreak at another market in Bangkok

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has found Covid-19 spread from two vendors at a wet market in Saphan Sung district to five family members early this month.



CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr. Apisamai Srirangson said on Monday that the disease was first confirmed in a male meat vendor, 39, at the market. The native of Klong Sam Wa district sourced meat in nearby Pathum Thani province.







According to Dr Apisamai, the vendor started developing symptoms on March 11 and his test came back positive on March 18. He transmitted the disease to his 37-year-old wife who is also a meat vendor in Saphan Sung. The wife tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and was asymptomatic.







She said another case in Saphan Sung is a woman, 57, who sold lottery tickets near the meat vendor. She had symptoms on March 17 and tested positive on March 22. She transmitted the disease to four family members. (NNT)













