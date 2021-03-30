Thai Navy takes delivery of 2 Coast Guard patrol boats

The Royal Thai Navy took delivery of two new patrol boats to be used by the Coast Guard.



Navy commander-in-chief, Adm. Chatchai Sriworakan, led the March 27 ceremony at Sattahip Naval Base with top Royal Thai Fleet and Coast Guard officers.







Ten monks from Sattahip Temple chanted holy stanzas to bless the new boats.

Chatchai said the boats will provide security for the royal family, patrol and protect fishing boats and cargo ships, and prevent maritime crime.







Domestic shipbuilder Marson Co., built the boats based on the design of the T.111 boat.

Measuring 36 meters long and 7.6 meters wide, the patrol boats draw 3.6 meters and have a 1,200-nautical-mile range running at 27 knots. Each can carry up to 44 passengers and crew.

The vessels are armed with a 30-millimeter machine gun on the bow and two 2.5-inch cannons, one on each side.















