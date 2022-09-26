COVID-19 excluded from prohibited diseases for visitors to Thailand

The Cabinet approves cancellation of COVID-19 as a forbidden disease for foreigners entering Thailand, but the following diseases are still stipulated as forbidden:

– Prohibited diseases for foreigners entering the Kingdom: leprosy, tuberculosis in the dangerous stage, elephantiasis in the stage of being unsightly, narcotic disease, and syphilis stage 3;

– Prohibited diseases for foreigners who have settled in the Kingdom: leprosy, tuberculosis in the dangerous stage, elephantiasis, drug addiction, alcoholism, and syphilis stage 3. (PRD)

































