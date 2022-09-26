Thailand promotes ‘Reconnecting with Nature’ on your next journey

In Thai, we have a saying: you pluck a flower, and that sends impacts all the way to the stars. Everything is interconnected. And we believe that our small, single acts always lead to larger and more significant consequences and our journeys always leave a mark on the environment. Here’s how to preserve the planet on your next journey.

Never steal from nature.

Never damage nature and wildlife.

Never harass nature with your noises.

Never trash nature.

Bring your own food containers and always use biodegradable substances.

#AmazingThailand #AmazingNewChapters (TAT)


































