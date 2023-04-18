Covid-19 cases do not significantly increase, reports Thai Health Ministry

More Covid-19 cases were reported over the past week but the number of Covid-19 cases did not significantly increase, said Permanent Secretary for Public Health Opas Karnkawinpong.

The Disease Control Department found more new Covid-19 infections but most of them did not experience severe symptoms. The cumulative number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators was fewer than 20 and there were two Covid-19 related deaths in the past week.







The higher number of infections was in accordance with the current situation when people go out for outdoor activities.

The response is moving towards endemic stage. The ministry has prepared to offer annual Covid-19 shots, starting from May1 with vulnerable groups, he added. (TNA)















