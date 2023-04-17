Floral shirts hot again for Songkran festival week

It’s Songkran and time again for everyone to dress in gaudy floral shirts.

The season attire was selling briskly at Poo Boutique at the Naklua Market April 13 as tourists get into the Songkran spirit.

Owner Sonthaya Seebanyen said sales have rebounded from the Covid-19 years with demand outstripping supply. Sonthaya said she had to make three trips a week to Bangkok suppliers to keep up.







Many of the orders come from companies, who try to dress up their entire staff in seasonal shirts. Public organizations want their employees to wear colorful Songkran shirts the entire month.

Anyone needing to buy shirts in bulk will have a difficult time, she said.

Sonthaya said the most popular shirts are made of spun-bonded, nonwoven fabric because it’s soft and comfortable. Prices start at 200 baht at her shop. Cotton floral shirts start at 190 baht.

Poo Boutique is open daily through April 17 and will be closed on the Naklua and Pattaya “wan lai” days.





















