Covid-19 beds in Bangkok will be unavailable in 6-8 days

ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in Bangkok may become unavailable in 6-8 days, said the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.







CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said that the Public Health Ministry predicted that if the country continued to log 1,500 new COVID-19 cases a day, ICU beds in the capital would be totally occupied in the next 6-8 days.



According to Dr Taweesilp, the Emergency Operations Committee of the ministry acknowledged that there were 262 ICU beds and 479 beds in negative pressure rooms in Bangkok and 69 beds remained vacant each in ICUs and negative pressure rooms.







That raised concerns because if there were about 1,500 new COVID-19 cases a day, Bangkok would need 10-13 ICU beds daily for new severely ill COVID patients and all such beds would be occupied within only 6-8 days. The Public Health Ministry was integrating resources including human ones to cope, Dr Taweesilp said.







He assured that the government did not plan a curfew in Bangkok although its new COVID-19 cases made a new high over the past 24 hours in the latest wave of the outbreak. The capital logged 740 new cases, followed by 237 in Chiang Mai and 125 in Chonburi. (TNA)





















