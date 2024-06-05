Court schedules next hearing in Move Forward Party dissolution case for June 12

The Constitutional Court has accepted the explanation submitted by the Move Forward Party regarding a petition for the party’s dissolution and has scheduled the next hearing on June 12.

The court has warned both parties to refrain from making public comments about the case before a verdict is reached, as this could affect the court’s consideration.







The case stems from a petition filed by the Election Commission (EC) accusing the Move Forward Party of violating Section 92(1) and (2) of the Organic Law on Political Parties, which prohibits acts that overthrow the democratic regime with the King as Head of State or acts that may be contrary to the democratic regime with the King as Head of State.

The EC is seeking the dissolution of the Move Forward Party, the disqualification of its executive committee members from running for election, and a 10-year ban on the executive committee members from registering a new political party or serving as an executive committee member or participating in the establishment of a new political party.







The Move Forward Party has requested an extension of the deadline for submitting its explanation three times, and the Constitutional Court has granted each extension for 15 days. The deadline for submitting the explanation was originally June 2, which was a public holiday. The Move Forward Party therefore submitted its explanation on June 4.

The Constitutional Court has accepted the explanation and will send a copy to the EC. The court has also scheduled a hearing to continue the proceedings on June 12.

The Constitutional Court has stated that it believes that before the court reaches a verdict, the parties should not make public comments about the case that could guide public opinion and potentially affect the court’s proceedings. (TNA)





































