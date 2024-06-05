Bail denied for wife allegedly hiring hitman to kill husband in Bangkok

Police have detained Ms. Wannika Hamala, 37, the wife of Mr. Phichit Kliebjinda, 44, a Thai massage teaching business owner, also known as “Sia Ton,” pending a first hearing on charges of “hiring someone to commit murder.

The investigators from Wang Thong Lang Police Station, Bangkok, have opposed bail for Ms. Wannika, citing the severity of the crime and the high potential punishment. They fear that she may interfere with witnesses and evidence if granted bail.







As Ms. Wannika was being taken to the detention van, reporters attempted to question her. She briefly replied that she misses her children and is worried that no one will take care of them.

Mr. Saroj, who provided the gun and vehicle, and Mr. Weerapat, the motorcycle driver for the gunman, were also charged in the same case and have been transferred to the Criminal Court for detention as well. Meanwhile, Mr. Nattapol, the gunman, is still at large.







This case came to light when Phichit’s sister became suspicious of his death on April 16 while returning to his wife’s home in Maha Sarakham Province. She believed there was foul play because the body was unusually dark and appeared to have been poisoned. She requested that the police reopen the investigation into his death.

Additionally, on April 8, Phichit was shot at by a motorcycle-riding assailant while in his van. It is believed that the two incidents are related.









The police were able to solve the case and arrest Phichit’s wife and her hired team. The gun supplier and the motorcycle driver have confessed to being hired by Wannika for 300,000 baht.

They claimed that she was motivated by her husband’s infidelity and physical abuse. The wife maintains her innocence and will give her statement in court. (TNA)



































