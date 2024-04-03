Court accepts petition by Election Commission, seeking Move Forward Party dissolution

The Constitutional Court has accepted a petition by the Election Commission (EC) asking the court to consider dissolving the main opposition Move Forward Party (MFP).

The petition alleged that the MFP’s efforts to change Section 112 of the Criminal Code or the lese majeste law showed an intention to undermine the constitutional monarchy, which violates Section 92 of the organic law on political parties.







The petition also requested the withdrawal of the party’s executives’ right to run for election for a period of 10 years.

The Court has concluded that there is credible evidence that the MFP committed the alleged acts. Therefore, the petition will be considered.

A copy of the petition will also be sent to the MFP and the party is asked to submit an explanation to the Court within 15 days from the date of receipt of the petition. (TNA)































