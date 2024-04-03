PM denies allocations of cabinet seats to the Democrats

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has addressed speculation surrounding a potential cabinet reshuffle, dismissing rumors as unfounded ahead of a scheduled two-day general debate. The speculation had suggested that the reshuffle would involve the Democrats being incorporated into the coalition to solidify the government’s majority in the House.

Despite these rumors, Srettha affirmed that no such plans are currently under consideration, even amidst discussions of reallocating his role from finance minister to possibly the defense minister, alongside speculative allocations of cabinet seats to the Democrats.







The call for a general debate, initiated by the opposition led by the Move Forward Party, seeks to hold the government accountable for not fulfilling its declared policies. Suggestions have also emerged about the Prime Minister’s intentions to incorporate the Democrat Party into the government coalition to strengthen the government’s parliamentary majority. However, key figures within the Democrat Party have expressed their opposition to joining the Pheu Thai-led government, reinforcing their commitment to their role as the opposition.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Defense Minister Sutin Klungsang have also echoed the premier’s sentiment, reiterating the current coalition’s stability and adequacy in maintaining a majority. (NNT)































