King Cobra attacked by dog, healed and released back into the wild

Boonrod, the king cobra that survived severe wounds from a dog bite, has fully recovered following surgery and sterilization procedures. It has now been released back into its natural habitat in the forest.

Veterinary teams and soldiers from the 4th Special Warfare Training Camp, Sichon in Nakhon Si Thammarat, joined forces to conduct a final health check on Boonrod before releasing it back into the forest.







The king cobra, over 5 meters long, survived a dog attack within a local orchard. At that time, soldiers rushed to rescue Boonrod, who had festering wounds and took it to be treated by a veterinary team. After a month passed, its condition improved.

Lt. Pornphitak Chimkhornburi, a military instructor from the special warfare training camp, said that Boonrod had been recovering in the camp for over a month until it fully healed and was then released back into the forest. Previously, the veterinary team had to sew up over 30 stitches and perform sterilization to save its life, including surgery to remove its reproductive organs, making Boonrod the first sterilized king cobra in Thailand to receive treatment.







During the health check, Boonrod was found to be in good health and had fully recovered. In its enclosure, traces of shed skin were found, confirming Boonrod’s strong health. Officials then moved it to a hill, sprayed water to cool it down before releasing Boonrod back into the forest. (TNA)

































