Cost crunch triggers stronger price controls across Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Commerce is tightening price controls as global economic pressure intensifies, with Department of Internal Trade (DIT) Director-General Wittayakorn Maneenetr detailing new regulatory steps following a meeting of the Central Committee on Prices of Goods and Services. The move is in response to continued volatility linked to the Middle East conflict, which has pushed up energy and production costs.

Officials said the current list of 59 controlled goods will face stricter oversight, including tighter requirements on price adjustments and stock reporting. Rising costs of raw materials, chemicals, and transportation are increasing pressure on domestic prices, raising concerns over the cost of living.

Authorities have relied on cooperation from producers and retailers to help maintain price stability, but are now beefing up legal measures to prevent unjustified increases. Additional proposals are being prepared for Cabinet consideration to strengthen enforcement in line with current conditions.

The DIT said close monitoring will continue, with legal action to be taken against violations such as failure to display prices, excessive pricing, and hoarding. Consumers are encouraged to report irregularities through official channels as enforcement is stepped up nationwide. (NNT)



































