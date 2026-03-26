UNDP and EU delegation eyes Narathiwat as model for community-led sustainable growth

NARATHIWAT, Thailand – A delegation from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and representatives from the European Union have visited Narathiwat province to assess local development and explore cooperation on advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. The visit was led by UNDP Thailand Resident Representative Niamh Collier-Smith, alongside provincial officials and agency representatives.

The delegation reviewed progress under the SDG Localization Phase 2 program, which supports community-level development across Thailand. Local authorities presented efforts to align provincial strategies with sustainability targets, with participation from both government agencies and community groups.

Officials toured key sites across Narathiwat municipality, including historic districts, cultural landmarks, and waterfront areas linked to the province’s heritage. The visit included the old town area, traditional architecture, and locations tied to past river transport and pilgrimage routes.







The delegation also engaged with local communities, observing traditional livelihoods such as food production and boat building, as well as visiting social welfare facilities. The visits provided insight into local economic activity and community resilience, promoting the southern province as a cultural tourism destination supported by strong local participation.

Narathiwat is currently being developed as a model for community-based growth aligned with international sustainability goals. (NNT)



































