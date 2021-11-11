Thailand e-Commerce Expo 2021 to be held online Nov 15 to Dec 12

The Ministry of Commerce is prepared to host Thailand e-Commerce Expo 2021, a month-long online trade event that gathers highlighted products from communities around the country for easy purchase by consumers who will be shopping for New Year’s gifts.

This year, the expo will be held completely online via the website www.Thailand e-CommerceExpo.com. The Department of Business Development will be partnering with about 30 e-commerce firms such as online trade platforms, delivery service providers, and payments service companies. During the expo, these companies will help Thai businesses make their foray into online trade through knowledge-sharing activities and consulting relevant to online business. Experts will offer their thoughts, tactics, and selling points for a business extension so existing entrepreneurs will be able to properly launch their online stores.







The expo will also host a contest for the best community product business in 2021. Importantly, about 300 quality products selected from communities nationwide will be on offer, on top of a large number of products from other Thai brands. Consumers will be able to make purchases without needing to travel – a trade value in excess of 10 million baht is expected to be generated during the online expo, from November 15 to December 12.



Deputy Minister of Commerce Sinit Lertkrai said the continual expansion of online trade meant Thai businesses, especially those at the community level, needed to develop products that matched consumer demand and promptly make adjustments in light of consumers’ shift to online purchases. He added that the e-commerce market was worth 3.78 trillion baht in 2020 and will likely be worth more than 4 trillion baht this year. (NNT)



























