Committee votes to reclassify cannabis and hemp as narcotics starting January 1

A committee established by the Ministry of Public Health has voted to reclassify cannabis and hemp as narcotics, a change set to take effect on January 1 next year. The decision, chaired by Permanent Secretary for Public Health Dr. Surachoke Tangwiwat, came after a unanimous agreement that cannabis should exclusively be used for medical purposes, not recreational.







During the meeting, members deliberated extensively, with a majority eventually favoring the reclassification. The proposal will now be reviewed by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board and, if endorsed, forwarded to the Food and Drug Administration to adjust existing cannabis-related legislation and establish usage guidelines.

Under the new classification, cannabis buds and any substance containing more than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) will be listed as narcotics, although branches, roots, and seeds will be exempt.







Despite the decision, the move has faced criticism from some committee members and numerous civic groups, who oppose the reclassification, arguing it could negatively impact those who benefit from cannabis for health reasons. (NNT)



































