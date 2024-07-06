Sale of alcoholic beverages allowed at all six major airports on Buddhist holy days to boost income

The National Committee on Alcohol Beverage Policy has approved measures to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages at all six major airports operated by Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) during five major Buddhist holy days.

The decision, aimed at boosting tourism revenues, affects Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai airports. These facilities will now be able to sell alcohol on Asarnha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Makha Bucha, Buddhist Lent, and the end of Buddhist Lent days.







Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, who presided over the committee meeting, indicated that the move is expected to generate additional income from travelers. He noted, however, that the implementation date for this new policy has not been set, as it awaits the amendment of a related announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The committee has also deferred a proposal from the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to resume the sale of alcoholic beverages at railway stations and on trains. The suggestion will undergo further examination to assess its economic viability and public health impacts. The SRT has prohibited alcohol sales at its facilities and onboard since 2015, following an incident where a former employee assaulted a passenger after consuming alcohol. (NNT)











































