Committee confirms one case of thrombocytopenia from AstraZeneca vaccine in Thailand

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has revealed that a single shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine has proved to be the cause of death of a person who developed a blood clot and thrombocytopenia.

According to the committee on Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI), this is only confirmed case, among 628 that have been passed on to the panel for investigation, while there have already been 35 million doses administered to people.







Dr. Chakkarat Pittayawong-anont, director of the epidemiology division at the Department of Disease Control, said the blood clot and thrombocytopenia side effect has been found in many countries in about 0.73 people in 100,000 after receiving a first shot. The number is higher in the UK, with one case per 100,000 doses in recipients aged over 50 and one case per 50,000 doses to recipients aged under 50.



He said the AEFI committee reported that there are only five cases of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) in Thailand. The Public Health Ministry is still confident that getting the vaccine is very much better than not having it, as the vaccine’s side-effects are seen less frequently when compared with the 35 million doses given to people. (NNT)



























