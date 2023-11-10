Commerce team Thailand attended the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE)

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed about Thailand’s effort to boost international trade opportunities and international market access for Thai products in the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) during 5-10 November 2023 in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

According to the Government Spokespersons, Ministry of Commerce is actively responding to the government’s policies to advance international trade promotion. Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce traveled to China to participate in the 6th CIIE opening ceremony and also chair the Thailand Pavilion’s inauguration. The CIIE is a vital opportunity to promote economic cooperation between Thailand and the People’s Republic of China. Thai private sector could present potential and study China’s market trends and opportunity for the exports of Thai goods, which will in turn be the engine of growth for the Thai economy.







The Deputy Prime Minister participated in the following exhibitions in the CIIE: 1) Enterprise & Business Exhibition, which invited leading Thai entrepreneurs in food industry such as processed fruit, fruit juice, spices and curry paste, and condiments 2) The Country Exhibition: Thailand Pavilion, which featured a series of Thai culinary knowledge including a mark of certification to guarantee the authentic Thai taste of Thai food products and restaurants overseas called ‘Thai SELECT and an appropriate technique regarding rice selection.







In addition to joining the CIIE, the Deputy Prime Minister had a meeting with Chinese provincial leaders and businesspersons to discuss the opportunity to take forward economic cooperation between Thailand and the People’s Republic of China in several business sectors including oil and gas, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, health, renewable energy and entertainment.







According to the Government Spokesperson, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of opening up more market internationally, in which China is an important trading partner of Thailand and the Chinese market is potentially a large market. Participating in the trade show is a way to do the business matching, to get more chance of doing business. The government believes that this would increase economic development opportunities among each other, especially in future commodities and in sectors where both sides have potential. (PRD)



























