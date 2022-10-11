Thailand makes preparations as APEC Economic Leaders’ Week looms

Thailand will be hosting the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Week next month, with leaders from several Asia-Pacific economies having already confirmed their participation. The Prime Minister has ordered related agencies to host this gathering in an orderly fashion.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha today presided over the preparatory meeting of the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW). The country is this year’s official chair of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). This year’s theme is “Open Connect Balance”. Several relevant meetings were held in Thailand earlier this year.







The Prime Minister has thanked all related agencies for their hard work in preparing for the AELW, while inviting the general public to become friendly hosts.

He said leaders of key APEC economies have already confirmed attendance, along with special guests and delegates from international organizations.

Thailand is planning to push forward several key agendas at the gathering, from trade and investment facilitation to the restoration of mobility, particularly in travel and tourism.







The country will be promoting an initiative to establish a database of international travel between APEC economies. This initiative allows for the compatibility of vaccination certificates and the extension of the APEC Business Travel Card.

Thailand will also be promoting sustainable development through the Bangkok Goals on Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy, which is expected to be declared at the leaders’ week.

The Thai government has declared 16-18 November special public holidays in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakan to help ease traffic during the AELW, as well as to facilitate security protection for the participating leaders and diplomats. (NNT)





































