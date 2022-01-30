Commerce Ministry to promote digital Thai content to the world

The Ministry of Commerce has announced a plan to promote Thailand’s digital content through workshops and campaigns, as it aims to further elevate Thai culture and soft power on the global stage.

The first campaign for this year starts with a content pitching event, with Thai content producers able to negotiate deals with major streaming platforms, particularly Netflix, WeTV, iQIYI and Viu.







Under this campaign, the Ministry of Commerce hopes to position Thailand as a regional leader in digital content.

Commerce Minister JurinLaksanawisit said his ministry will support the export of digital content to a wider audience at the international level.



The ministry expects the event to generate some 300 million baht in value. It also ordered the Department of International Trade Promotion to make future plans and report on the outcomes of promotional events throughout this year.(NNT)



























