Pattaya police are trying to track down who attacked a Thai man on the beach.

The unidentified man in his mid-30s suffered a bloody lip and eye in the Jan. 27 fight. He was sent to a local hospital.

Beach mat vendor Prayod Rodmuang, 30, said he heard the victim and others arguing loudly about money, but he didn’t see the fight.

Police are checking CCTV camera footage to identify the assailants.