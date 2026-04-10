Anutin praises air force on service, modernization at Royal Thai Air Force Day

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul attended Royal Thai Air Force Day at the Royal Thai Air Force Academy on April 9, expressing appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Air Force personnel. The premier credited the force with playing a critical role in safeguarding national sovereignty, maintaining security, and protecting the public.







Anutin also referred to the Air Force’s contributions to government operations, including disaster relief, humanitarian assistance, medical transport, and national defense, which support both emergency response and broader national priorities.

The prime minister commended commanders and personnel at all levels for their professionalism and dedication, saying their efforts have strengthened public confidence in the institution. He also commended the Air Force’s continued development in personnel, equipment, and aviation technology, as well as its cooperation with international partners to support regional stability. (NNT)































