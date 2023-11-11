Commerce Ministry committed to boosting fruit exports

The Ministry of Commerce highlighted its role in fostering the growth of businesses domestically and internationally. The Ministry emphasized the aim to enhance agricultural commodity prices and incomes fairly for Thai farmers.

Napintorn Srisanpang, Deputy Minister of Commerce, spoke at the opening of the new headquarters of Platinum Fruit Company Limited, a leader in exporting premium-grade fresh fruits from Thailand. Napintorn stated that the Ministry of Commerce has a crucial role not only in consumer protection and promoting business and trade development but also in supervising fair agricultural product prices and incomes for Thai farmers.







He expressed his desire to see Thai exporters, especially those in the fruit sector, continuously expand on the global stage. He sees this as a vital link in bringing Thai fruits from farmers to international renown, thereby creating added value for agricultural products and returning income to Thailand.

Similarly, Platinum Fruit has sought opportunities to introduce Thai fruits to new global markets. As Thai exporters expand their agricultural market reach worldwide, the income of the starting point producers — the farmers — will increase as well.







The Ministry of Commerce is committed to professionally fostering the growth of Thai businesses through knowledge sharing, innovation promotion, legal advice, reducing trade barriers, and facilitating access to funding. This approach is intended to stimulate the country’s economy and ensure growth across all sectors. (NNT)



























