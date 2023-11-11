Fatal house fire takes the life of elderly woman at condominium in Bangkok

A tragic fire at a 27-storey condominium in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district early today (Nov 11) resulted in the death of an elderly woman and minor injuries to over 20 residents. The blaze, which broke out around 12:35 am on Soi Phetchaburi 15 off Phetchaburi Road, reportedly damaged the building’s 20th and 21st floors.

Police and fire services were quick to respond, with more than 30 fire trucks dispatched to the scene. A female resident, approximately 70 years old, tragically succumbed to suffocation and was declared deceased while being transported to Rajavithi Hospital.







Initial investigations led by the Phaya Thai police station point to the origin of the fire in a storage room. The location had caught fire in the past due to an electrical fault.

Police are now conducting an investigation, with forensic officers examining the site to determine the exact cause of the fire. (NNT)



























