Thailand and Malaysia boost security and tourism cooperation

Thailand and Malaysia have discussed enhancing cooperation in security and tourism between the two nations.

The focus of the discussions between Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Thailand, and his Malaysian counterpart, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Minister of Home Affairs of Malaysia, include combating cross-border crime and expanding tourism collaboration.







During the discussions, the Malaysian Minister highlighted the need for joint efforts in cybercrime prevention and proposed visa exemptions to bolster tourism, particularly in areas bordering Malaysia.

Minister Anutin reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to collaborate with Malaysia in tackling transnational crime and promoting tourism. He mentioned that the Thai government has similarly implemented visa exemption policies to increase tourist exchanges between the two nations.









Additionally, Minister Anutin expressed a commitment to deepening cooperation with Malaysia in various dimensions, including achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the region. The meeting marks a significant step in strengthening the ties between the two countries. (NNT)































