Combating PM 2.5 air pollution in Bangkok – All metro and bus services will be free Jan 25-31

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has announced urgent measures to combat PM 2.5 air pollution in Bangkok, including seven days of free public transport. From January 25 to 31, all metro and bus services in the city will be free to encourage the use of public transportation and reduce the number of private vehicles on the roads. The directive, according to Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, follows an order from Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to address the worsening air pollution crisis.







Metro services operated by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) and private operators will waive fares during this period. The government has allocated 140 million baht to compensate private operators for the lost revenue. In addition, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) will provide free bus services on all routes, further encouraging residents to rely on public transport.

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has also initiated emissions inspections at key locations across Bangkok to reduce vehicle-generated pollution. Officials are focusing on public buses and freight vehicles, ensuring compliance with emissions standards to curb black smoke emissions.



Construction sites have been instructed to adopt stricter dust control measures, including spraying water, cleaning roads, and covering materials during transport. Agencies such as the Department of Highways, the Department of Rural Roads, and the MRTA have been tasked with ensuring contractors comply with these requirements to minimize dust emissions.

In the long term, the Ministry of Transport is working to expand Bangkok’s public transport network and improve connectivity across the city. The government encourages residents to use public transportation, carpool, and adopt practices that help reduce pollution and promote sustainable urban transportation for the future. (NNT)

































