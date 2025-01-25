Thai Government weekly updates on policies and tourist welfare

BANGKOK, Thailand – The weekly “Voices from Thai Khu Fah” program, hosted by Government Spokesperson Jirayut Huangsap, provided updates on key government policies and events during its broadcast on Jan 25.

The program began with details of the second phase of the 10,000-baht financial support program for seniors aged 60 and above. Payments will be disbursed on January 27 directly to eligible recipients’ bank accounts. Family members are encouraged to assist elderly relatives, particularly those without smartphones, with the registration process. The Ministry of Finance has also prepared measures to address payment issues, including up to three retries for failed transactions and a review of unresolved cases.







Chinese New Year celebrations were highlighted as a major focus, with events scheduled from January 27 to 29. Bangkok’s Chinatown will host cultural performances, such as lion and dragon dances, alongside traditional Chinese markets. Other locations, including Wat Mangkon Kamalawat and Fo Guang Shan Temple, are also hosting festive activities. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra conveyed her blessings to the Thai-Chinese community before traveling to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum (WEF). At the WEF, she promoted the country’s cultural and economic strengths while engaging in high-level discussions to expand global partnerships.

The program addressed safety concerns among Chinese tourists following recent criminal incidents. The prime minister released a video message using AI-powered translation technology to reassure visitors of Thailand’s strengthened safety measures. Measures to combat transnational crime and enhance security in tourist areas were emphasized, with the government expressing readiness to welcome tourists during the Chinese New Year and beyond.



Efforts to combat the PM2.5 air pollution crisis were also discussed. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has been authorized to close schools temporarily based on pollution levels, while police are targeting vehicles emitting black smoke. The Ministries of Industry and Agriculture are monitoring crop burning and sugarcane harvesting, enforcing penalties for violations. Meanwhile, the Department of Royal Rainmaking is deploying aircraft to induce rain, and N95 masks are being distributed to vulnerable populations.

The broadcast concluded with updates on outcomes from the WEF, including trade discussions with global corporations such as Nestlé and Coca-Cola to boost investments in agriculture, healthcare, and advanced technologies. Thailand also signed its first Free Trade Agreement with the European Free Trade Association, covering Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. Additional warnings against pension fraud scams and details of low-interest loans to address informal debt burdens were shared, along with well-wishes for a prosperous Chinese New Year. (NNT)

































