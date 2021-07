THAI FESTIVALS & EVENTS: Some photos from the ‘Colourful Phuket Bring Back the Happiness’ Festival, which began on Patong Beach last night. Tonight there is an event in Phuket Old Town.

More info click here: https://www.pattayamail.com/thailandnews/colourful-phuket-festival-features-a-full-month-of-food-music-and-street-art-362175