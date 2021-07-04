TAT meets with Pattaya mayor to plan reopening strategy

On July 2 at Pattaya City Hall, Apichai Chatchalermkij deputy director of Digital Research and Development of the Tourism Authority of Thailand and his team met with the Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome to discuss the imminent reopening of Pattaya and revive the ailing economy.

In attendance were Kajorndej Apichartrakul Director of TAT Pattaya Office, Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh and Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya.







Points of discussion included COVID-19 vaccinations for 70% of residents in the greater Pattaya-Banglamung area as soon as possible, Sealed Routes must be determined and setting and implementing the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and planning and implementing marketing strategies to draw foreign and domestic tourists.







At the end of the meeting all the delegates were in agreement that this undertaking was of the utmost urgency and that all sectors of the public and private sector must unite to help bring Pattaya back to life again.



















