Cold air mass covers Upper Northern and Northeastern regions, chill delays in Pattaya and Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Meteorological Department reports that a weak cold air mass is currently covering the upper northern and northeastern regions, resulting in cool morning temperatures in these areas. Meanwhile, heavy rain is expected in parts of the southern region.

The 24-hour forecast from the Meteorological Department highlights that a weak high-pressure or cold air mass covering the upper north and upper northeastern regions will keep these areas cool in the mornings. Additionally, a strong low-pressure system near the central coast of Vietnam and the convergence of west and northwest winds over the Andaman Sea, central southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand will bring thunderstorms and heavy rain to parts of southern Thailand. Residents are advised to take precautions against weather changes and potential heavy rainfall.



Bangkok and Surrounding Areas: Thunderstorms covering 30% of the area, with temperatures ranging from 25-27°C in the morning to a high of 33-35°C, and northeast winds at 10-20 km/h.

Northern Region: Cool morning temperatures in the upper parts, with isolated rain (10% of the area), primarily in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperatures range from 19-25°C in the morning to a high of 32-35°C, with easterly winds at 10-15 km/h.

Northeastern Region: Cool mornings in the upper parts, with isolated rain (10% of the area) in Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani. Morning lows between 22-25°C and highs of 30-34°C, with northeast winds at 10-25 km/h.







Central Region: Scattered thunderstorms covering 30% of the area, mainly in Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon, with temperatures from 24-27°C to 33-36°C, and easterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

Eastern Region: Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat, with temperatures ranging from 23-26°C to highs of 32-35°C, northeast winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves in the sea reach around 1 meter, and over 2 meters in storm areas.

Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures between 24-25°C and highs of 33-35°C, with northwest winds at 15-35 km/h. Waves reach about 1 meter and up to 2 meters offshore, with storm areas seeing waves over 2 meters.









Southern Region (West Coast): Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Temperatures range from 24-27°C in the morning to highs of 31-33°C.

From Phuket upward, northwest winds are at 15-35 km/h with waves 1-2 meters, over 2 meters in storm areas. From Krabi downward, northwest winds at 20-35 km/h create waves of around 2 meters, higher in storm areas.

































