Authorities bust Chinese crime syndicate in Pattaya, Bangkok and Nakhon Pathom

BANGKOK, Thailand – Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has carried out a series of raids targeting a Chinese crime syndicate involved in illegal online gambling, loan sharking, and call center scam operations Oct 29.

The raids, conducted simultaneously in Chonburi, Bangkok, and Nakhon Pathom provinces, resulted in the seizure of crucial evidence.







In a coordinated operation, DSI agents, along with local police, immigration officials, and civil servants, executed search warrants at ten locations.

Targets included two houses in Chonburi province, where authorities discovered documents, computers, and a safe believed to be linked to the criminal network.

The Chinese syndicate is alleged to have been operating a sophisticated network of illegal activities, exploiting Thailand as a base for its operations. (TNA)





































