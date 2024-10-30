Bangkok air quality remains good as PM2.5 levels stay within standards

By Pattaya Mail
Meteorological factors influencing PM2.5 levels from October 30 to November 7 are expected to contribute to weak air circulation.

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Bangkok Air Quality Information Center reported that, as of 7:00 a.m. on October 30, PM2.5 levels across Bangkok remained within safe standards, with 24-hour average measurements between 15.6-33.4 µg/m³, well below the standard threshold of 37.5 µg/m³. Most monitoring stations in the city indicated air quality in the “Good” range.

Meteorological factors influencing PM2.5 levels from October 30 to November 7 are expected to contribute to weak air circulation. Despite partially overcast conditions, occasional rain is likely, which may help stabilize dust concentrations. Today, isolated thunderstorms are forecast, covering about 30% of the area.



Satellite data from NASA confirmed no abnormal heat spots in Bangkok. Residents can check air quality updates before heading out via the following platforms:

AirBKK Application
Website: www.airbkk.com
Facebook Pages: Environmental Office, Air Quality Management Office, and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

LINE ALERT
If pollution sources are observed, residents are encouraged to report them via the Traffy Fondue platform.















