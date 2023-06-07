Coalition allies hold talks on timeline for formation of government

Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limcharoenrat on Wednesday chaired the meeting of eight-party coalition alliance to assess the political situation and to discuss the timeline for the formation of the new government.

The meeting attended by leaders of eight parties was held at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters.

Mr. Pita said he intended to hold the eight-party meeting every other week for constant talks.

This week, they assessed the political situation, the timeline for the formation of the new government and follow up on the progress of 12 transition committees whether they had any obstacles for maximum efficiency. (TNA)

























