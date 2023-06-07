‘World Hindu Congress’ to take place in Thailand this year

The World Hindu Congress 2023 will take place for the first time in Bangkok in November.

The global platform for Hindus is expected to bring together more than 3,000 Hindu leaders, activists and thinkers from 60 countries.

The World Hindu Foundation on Wednesday announced that the prestigious event will be held at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Muang Thong Thani from November 24-26.

It is a quadrennial event. The inaugural Congress was held in New Delhi in 2014, followed by the Chicago event in 2018.







Susheel Kumar Saraff, Chairman of World Hindu Congress 2023 said WHC 2023 with the theme of “Jayasya Aayatnam Dharmah” meaning “Dharma, the Abode of Victory” will consist of seven parallel thematic conferences for insightful discussions which are World Hindu Economic Forum, Hindu Education Conference, Hindu Media Conference, Hindu Political Conference, Hindu Women Conference, Hindu Youth Conference and the Hindu Organizational Conference as the drivers of society.







“The World Hindu Congress is the quintessential and original yajnya (self-sacrifice) for the greater interest of the Hindu society. It is a shared platform where Hindus from all walks of life, spread across nations, societies, and cultures can come together to organize and combine their energies for global welfare, ”said the chairman.

He said Hindu society in Thailand is strong. Thailand is considered as the gate to ASEAN and has readiness in all aspects to host an international meeting.

More than 3,000 participants from 65 percent comprise representatives of Hindu community from around the world including those the state sector, organizations, associations and Hindu institutes.

The 1.2 billion-strong Hindu community represents 16% of the world population and is the driver of the economy, accounting 10 per cent of the World Economy. (TNA)















