Thaksin’s return to Thailand exact date depends on situation and suitability, says his daughter

Ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is preparing for his return to Thailand in July but the exact date will depend on the situation and suitability, said his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Paetongtarn, Pheu Thai prime minister candidate said she did not know what agencies he contacted and cooperated to prepare for the return but the preparation was in progress. The family has initially planned to facilitate him and to provide him safety.







The schedule will depend on the political situation in Thailand. He should return during a good time without conflicts. His decision to return in July could be his birthday month, she said.

It won’t be a problem to return during the caretaker government of Gen Prayut Chan-ocha or any government. He will enter the normal legal process when he arrives, she added. (TNA)





















