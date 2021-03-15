Cluster of Covid-19 infections found in Bangkok last week will not become new wave

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) on Sunday said a new cluster of Covid-19 infections in Bang Khae district will not become a new wave of the coronavirus outbreak.



DDC Director-General Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong said the new cluster was found at markets in Bang Khae because the markets are located close to each other, covering a large area, with at least 1,000 people constantly moving in and out.







He said some of the markets have low ceilings with poor ventilation, and most vendors were Thai while their employees were migrant workers. Even though vendors wore masks, they still kept them below their noses which defeated the intended purpose. Failing to wear masks properly will heighten the risk of infection.







Dr. Opas said the infected people from these markets comprised vendors and their employees and they have been sent to hospital. However, there had been no reports of customers being infected. (NNT)













