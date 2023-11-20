CIB investigates Thai evacuees from Myanmar for call center scam

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has tasked the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) with investigating a call center scam involving Thai nationals repatriated from conflict-affected Myanmar. The investigation follows the return of 41 Thais from Laukkaing in Shan State on November 18, comprising a mix of innocent individuals, traffickers, and those deceived into participating in the scam.

Officials said these evacuees have been subjected to background checks to classify them into respective categories. The process is in line with measures by the government to protect its citizens from criminal activities and those behind these illicit operations.







Reports indicate that an additional 266 Thai citizens, who were stranded in Myanmar after crossing the border into China, are now arranged to be repatriated through chartered flights. The Royal Thai Consulate-General in Kunming has offered assistance and worked in collaboration with the Royal Thai Embassy in Beijing to facilitate their return.

Upon arrival in Thailand, these individuals are subject to immigration and screening processes by the Royal Thai Police, following the National Referral Mechanism to address potential human trafficking or forced labor cases. (NNT)



























