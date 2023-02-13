‘Traveler Review Awards’ reflects Thailand’s high standards for accommodation and tourism services

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has congratulated lodging establishments in Thailand for receiving this year’s Traveler Review Awards from Booking.com.

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said the prime minister expressed his pride for establishments that received the 2023 Traveler Review Awards, which proves that they were recognized for their outstanding hospitality services from travelers around the world.







According to the spokesperson, the rankings were selected based on reviews of lodging or travel services, including the services provided, location, and cleanliness of the lodgings. Thailand has an average lodging review score of 8.6. This award was divided among hotels with 3,559 winners, resorts with 2,192 winners and other lodgings such as apartments with 1,614 winners and homestays with 1,264 winners. For Thailand, the top five provinces with the most awarded lodgings were Phang Nga, Krabi, Trat, Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai.







Gen Prayut also praised hotel operators who received prizes, stating that they reflect Thailand’s high standards for accommodation and tourism services, which continue to attract visitors from all over the world. He further complimented the operators for upholding high service standards and encouraged them to continue improving management, facility and service standards.

Additionally, the premier thanked the Thai people for their warm hospitality to tourists visiting the kingdom. (NNT)



























