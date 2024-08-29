Chiang Rai Governor faces probe over flood relief absence

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – Chiang Rai Governor Puttipong Sirimart is currently under investigation for his absence during a flood relief visit led by senior officials, including Caretaker Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai and Caretaker Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The visit, conducted on Saturday (Aug 24), in Chiang Rai’s Thoeng district, focused on providing essential food and medical supplies to flood-affected residents.







Following the governor’s absence, Anutin ordered an official investigation, stating that Puttipong, in his capacity as the ex-officio director of the provincial disaster mitigation center, was expected to be present to oversee the relief operations. The governor has been given three days to provide an explanation for his non-attendance. Anutin expressed his concern that the governor needed to fulfill his responsibilities, given the presence of two ministers on the ground to support the relief efforts.

Anutin further noted that Puttipong had completed his duties on the evening of Friday, August 23, and should have returned to Chiang Rai in time for the relief visit the following day. In the event of travel difficulties, Anutin mentioned that the governor could have traveled with other senior officials using a more convenient means of transportation to ensure his timely arrival. (NNT)





































