Chuan Leekpai highlights consensus as key for House Speaker role

Chuan Leekpai, Former Speaker of the House, discussed the criteria for the House Speaker’s role, emphasizing that it’s subject to the assembly’s consensus.

Chuan said that, generally, the political party with a majority vote ascends to this position, marking a shift from previous instances when he served as House Speaker. Chuan pointed out that he took on this role willingly, without infringing on the ministerial quota of the ruling coalition party. The acceptance was attributed to the five-year absence of the House before the 2019 elections. Despite initial predictions of the House lasting only 1-2 years, cooperative members ensured its four-year duration.







He elaborated on the dynamics of the political landscape. A party with a majority vote typically assumes the roles of House Speaker and Prime Minister. However, when a close competitor emerges, it often takes the opposition role. This phenomenon was observed when the New Aspiration Party and the Democrat Party garnered close scores, leading the former to nominate its own House Speaker and Prime Minister. A similar situation was seen in this generation with the closely matched votes of the Move Forward party and the Pheu Thai party, prompting new discussions initiated by Pheu Thai.







Addressing concerns about the potential misuse of the House Speaker’s position, Chuan dismissed these as misunderstandings and advised a closer look at the constitution and House rules. He emphasized the need for the Speaker to remain neutral, resign from any party executive roles they might hold, and strictly adhere to the law. He concluded by remarking on the selection of potential House Speakers, stating it should depend on each side’s proposal without judging the appropriateness of the candidates.

Chuan also spoke about the qualifications and appropriateness of potential House Speakers, noting it would depend on each side’s proposal without passing judgment on the suitability. (NNT)















