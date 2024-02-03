‘Chinese New Year 2024 Festival’ celebrates 49 years of Thailand-China friendship

Thailand’s biggest Chinese New Year 2024 celebration officially opened in Bangkok’s Chinatown on Yaowarat Road with exciting lineup of cultural performances and joyous activities throughout this month. Festivities are also taking place up and down the country including in five unique locations supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).







H.E. Ms. Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, together with Mr. Wu Zhiwu, Minister at the Embassy of The People’s Republic of China in the Kingdom of Thailand officially opened the Chinese New Year 2024 lanterns and decorations and the illumination “Tunnel of Golden Dragon” with the theme of “Celebrating the Golden Year” at the Chalermphrakiat Gate, Odeon Circle, Yaowarat Road.

Also present at the event were Ms. Chang Yumeng, Counsellor for Cultural Affairs of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Thailand, and Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, as well as representatives and figures from the public and private sector.







Prior to the official opening ceremony of Thailand’s biggest Chinese New Year celebrations in Bangkok’s Chinatown, TAT held a press conference to announce the vibrant and colourful festivities of the various Chinese New Year celebrations taking place around Thailand.

Mr. Kitti Chaodee, Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Sports, said “This year celebrates a momentous occasion of 49 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China. Thailand is known for hosting one of the biggest Chinese New Year celebrations outside of China, and annually staging cultural exchange performances to mark Thailand-China friendship. And, with millions of Thais of Chinese descent, this year’s celebrations will delight visitors with unique cultural connections at Thai- Chinese communities nationwide.”







According to Mr. Kitti, during the Chinese New Year 2024 period (7-15 February), Thailand expects to welcome 995,000 visitors (+36%) and generate 28.39 billion Baht in revenue. Of these, given the favourable factor of tourist visa exemption, Chinese arrivals are expected to reach 177,000 visitors and generate 6.2 billion Baht in revenue (+366%). Growth is also expected for domestic travel, at two million trips with 6 billion Baht spending (+6%).

Joining Mr. Kitti at the press conference were Ms. Chang Yumeng from Chinese Embassy, Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, and senior officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan administration and five provinces – Nakhon Sawan, Chiang Mai, Songkhla, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, as well as representatives and figures from the public and private sector.







Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said “TAT is collaborating with the public and private sectors including the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Bangkok Chinatown Business Club, as well as five other unique locations to usher in the Year of the Dragon.”

In Bangkok, the celebration is being held at Yaowarat Road, one of Bangkok’s most popular attractions among Chinese tourists. Highlights include:

1-29 February (18.00-23.00 Hrs.): Chinatown Chinese New Year 2024 lanterns and decorations with the theme of “Celebrating the Golden Year” and the illumination “Tunnel of Golden Dragon” at the Chalermphrakiat Gate, Odeon Circle.

9 February: Chinese New Year 2024 greetings by senior officials representing the governments of China and Thailand at the China Cultural Centre in Bangkok







10-12 February: Special mapping projection show telling the story of Yaowarat’s Thai-Chinese community with the theme of “The Dragon King” at Krungsri Bank on Yaowarat Road.

10-11 February: Activities to pay respect to the images of the Chinese Gods at five famous shrines, guided by renowned Thai fortune-tellers.

10-11 February: Cultural exchange performances from China including special shows from Zhejiang and Quanzhou.







TAT is also providing support to mark the Chinese New Year 2024 in five unique locations with large Thai-Chinese communities.

3-14 February: “108 Miraculous Years of Faith” Pak Nam Pho Chinese New Year, Nakhon Sawan

9-11 February: Chinese New Year 2024, Ratchaburi

9-13 February: Hat Yai Chinese New Year, Songkhla

10-12 February: “16 Years Miraculous Dragon” Suphan Buri Chinese New Year at the Dragon Descendants Museum, Suphan Buri

10-11 February: 21st Chiang Mai Chinatown Festival, Chiang Mai

