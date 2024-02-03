Pattaya, Bangkok and Northeast regions will experience temperature rise this weekend

The Thai Meteorological Department has reported that this weekend, Northern Thailand will see a significant temperature drop of 2 to 5 degrees Celsius. The agency noted, however, that the Northeast, Central, Bangkok, and Eastern regions will experience a temperature rise of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during the same timeframe, attributed to prevailing westerly winds and a weakening high-pressure system.







From February 4 to 7, temperatures are expected to fall slightly by 1 to 2 degrees in the North and upper Central regions, while easterly and southeasterly winds will introduce isolated rain showers by bringing humidity from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

The weather department has advised residents in the upper country to look after their health amidst the changing weather and urged motorists to exercise caution in foggy conditions.







Meanwhile, in the South, the influence of the moderate northeast monsoon is anticipated to diminish, leading to a decrease in thundershowers. Sea conditions in the lower Gulf are expected to feature waves of 1 to 2 meters, increasing during thundershowers, with similar conditions in the upper Gulf and Andaman Sea. (NNT)





























