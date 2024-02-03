Thailand braces for grand Chinese New Year celebrations Feb 10-11

Thailand is set to welcome tourists for the Chinese New Year with grand celebrations across the nation, especially in Bangkok’s Chinatown, where festivities are planned to mark the Year of the Dragon.

The event, described as a blend of traditional Chinese culture and Thai style, is expected to draw large crowds with its array of activities, performances, and local specialties. Organized with the support of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), local businesses, and law enforcement, the celebration is expected to provide a joyful and safe experience for both locals and visitors, with around 1,200 police officers on duty.







The 25th Chinese New Year celebration in Chinatown is scheduled for February 10 and 11, featuring an official opening ceremony by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. Highlights include traditional dragon and lion dances and cultural performances from China’s Xinjiang Autonomous Region and Fujian province. Other major destinations in Thailand, including Nakhon Sawan, Ratchaburi, Songkhla, Suphan Buri, and Chiang Mai, are also hosting events to celebrate the occasion.

TAT anticipates the celebrations will attract over 3 million Thai and international tourists, generating significant revenue. Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol noted an expected surge in tourists from China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, attributing the increase to Thailand’s visa waiver policy and improved flight availability.







The influx of Chinese tourists is supported by data from Alipay+ and Ctrip.com, indicating a strong interest in visiting Thailand during the Lunar New Year. Agoda’s report further confirms Thailand’s popularity as an international city destination for the holiday period. (NNT)





























