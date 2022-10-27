Chinese female pub visitor dies with high drug residue in Bangkok

The autopsy of a Chinese woman who visited a pub in Ratchadaphisek area in Bangkok found high narcotic residue in her body.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said the case interested Chinese people in general because the late woman was of high society and her relatives were suspicious of the cause of her death.







Police found that the late woman arrived in the country with three female friends on Sept 15. On the night of Sept 16, she visited a pub in Ratchadaphisek together with three Chinese male escorts.

At about 1am on Sept 17 the woman vomited and passed out. Pub security guards sent her to hospital where she was pronounced dead due to narcotic intoxication. An autopsy found high levels of methamphetamine and alcohol in her body.







Police questioned eyewitnesses but all of them denied any drug abuse. Police did not find any drug residue with them and then released them. Her female friends already left the country. The three male escorts were deported. They had tourist visas and worked as escorts for over two years.







Police had yet to verify if the pub management sold drugs. If it did, it would be shut down.

Police learned that on the date of the incident, three Chinese men and a Thai chauffeur went the late woman’s room. They took her clothes and personal belongings and burnt them. Police arrested them for theft and evidence concealment and destruction. (TNA)

































