Police stage ‘active shooter’ drill at Pattaya child protection center

Following the Oct. 6 massacre of 36 people, including 24 children, at a Nong Bua Lamphu daycare center, Huay Yai police organized “active shooter” response training at the Child Protection and Development Center.

Pol. Capt. Praw Onsoam led the Oct. 24 workshop on how to respond and survive a shooting situation that included a mock gunman scenario. Children practiced hiding, fleeing and even fighting back.







Taking the edge off a scary exercise for young kids, police then treated them to ice cream.

While there, officers toured the CPDC’s animal and vegetable farm and offered to supplement the center’s food shortages.









































