Teacher probed for alleged schoolgirl molestation in Kalasin, Northeast Thailand

The Teachers’ Council of Thailand formed a sub-committee to investigate the allegation that a physical education teacher molested a schoolgirl and his teaching license may be revoked.

Asst Prof Amolwan Weerathammo, secretary-general of the council, told a press conference that the investigation by the sub-committee would follow an initial probe which found grounds for the allegation concerning the sexual abuse of a grade-7 student in Kalasin province.







She said Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong ordered the teachers’ council to check if the physical education teacher had a professional license and could be disciplined for violating the rules of his professional etiquette.

Regarding initial findings, the revocation of his license was likely, Asst Prof Amolwan said.

Investigation into the case and action against the teaching license would be done without delay, she said.







The secretariat of the teachers’ council was seriously handling cases of abuse by teachers and already investigated 1,200 such cases including sexual abuse and violence against children, Asst Prof Amolwan said. (TNA)

































