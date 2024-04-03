Chinese EVs dominate ‘Bangkok Motor Show’ at IMPACT, March 27 – April 7

China’s electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show reportedly stand out with their high-quality, innovative designs and competitive pricing, drawing much attention from attendees. The event held at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, spanning 12 days from March 27 to April 7, showcases 49 major auto brands, introducing at least 20 new models to the market.







New entrants to the Thai market, Geely’s Zeekr and Xpeng, unveiled their latest EV models, signaling the growing acceptance and demand for EVs among Thai consumers. The expansion is in line with Thailand’s ambition to transform into a major EV production hub in Southeast Asia, targeting 30 percent of its vehicle production to be EVs by 2030.









The event offers a space for car companies to show off their latest electric vehicles (EVs), pointing out the growing popularity of Chinese EV brands in Thailand, where they made up over 80 percent of new battery electric vehicle registrations last year.







Organizers said the increasing presence of Chinese EV makers in Thailand is also seen as a major step towards boosting the local job market, enhancing the supply chain, and reinforcing Thailand’s position as a key player in the ASEAN EV sector. (NNT)































